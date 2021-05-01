Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,050.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

