Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

