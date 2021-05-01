Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Hold

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.31 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.