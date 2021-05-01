Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DB. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

