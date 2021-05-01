Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 383,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,544,195 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $13.72.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

