Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of SGL opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.30 and a 200 day moving average of €5.03. SGL Carbon has a one year low of €2.43 ($2.86) and a one year high of €7.52 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

