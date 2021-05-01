Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIHDF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. 888 has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

