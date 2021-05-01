Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.47 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.