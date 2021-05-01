Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

FRA PBB opened at €9.58 ($11.28) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.44.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

