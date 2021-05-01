DEX Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DEX has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.93 or 0.00880350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.22 or 0.08641842 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

