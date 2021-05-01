DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

DXCM traded down $35.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.10. 2,744,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,814. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

