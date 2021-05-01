DexKit Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. DexKit has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DexKit coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00007088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DexKit has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00063014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00282879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.66 or 0.01081593 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00722067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,316.85 or 0.99723070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DexKit Coin Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit. DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com.

DexKit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

