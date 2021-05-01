Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $777,366.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.46 or 0.00319315 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001809 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001848 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

