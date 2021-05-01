Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $179.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,594.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.48 or 0.05103784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.04 or 0.01751989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.08 or 0.00477610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.75 or 0.00739225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.86 or 0.00574460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00080067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.72 or 0.00442268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,303,148 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

