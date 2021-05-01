Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

DCOM stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.