Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of Tenneco worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,459,086 shares of company stock valued at $143,958,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

TEN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $794.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

