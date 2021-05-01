Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,185 shares of company stock valued at $76,334,186. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $166.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.26. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

