Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.29 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.65 million, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

