Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,455,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE:IHG opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.