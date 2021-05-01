Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,241 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.50% of Accuray worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARAY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.