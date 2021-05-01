Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,354 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000.

Shares of DRIP stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $95.50.

