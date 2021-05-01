Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

