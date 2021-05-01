district0x Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One district0x coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $209.79 million and $130.55 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.23 or 0.00831492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.