Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.