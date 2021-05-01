DOWCOIN (DOW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $221.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 74.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. DOWCOIN has a market capitalization of $3,813.06 and $221.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 68.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00074001 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003250 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.