DPRating (RATING) Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $48,263.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

