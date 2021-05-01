DragonVein (DVC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,512.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $997.34 or 0.01734142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00589127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.