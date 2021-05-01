Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.94. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

