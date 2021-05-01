Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Up 80.0% in April

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $43,418.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 269,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 128,700 shares of company stock valued at $916,702 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSE. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of DSE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.93. 15,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,538. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

