Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 1844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

