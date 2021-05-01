DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €41.30 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.01 ($47.07).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.86.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.