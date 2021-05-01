Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.