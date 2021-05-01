Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,247,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

