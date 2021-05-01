Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

