Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 13,725 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.57 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

