Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.57 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

