Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.61, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

