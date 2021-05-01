Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%.

NYSE DX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 480,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,177. The company has a market cap of $613.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 2,801 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

