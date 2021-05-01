Earnbase (ENB) Price Tops $13.40

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Earnbase has a market cap of $1.63 million and $6,102.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for about $13.40 or 0.00023200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00281441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.95 or 0.01122191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00736879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,730.85 or 0.99984576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars.

