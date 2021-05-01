Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,367. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

