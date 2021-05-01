Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.