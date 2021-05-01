Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.250-8.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.25-8.75 EPS.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 805,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

