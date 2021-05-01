easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 950.56 ($12.42).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get easyJet alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,036 ($13.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,976,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 990.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 825.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.