Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

