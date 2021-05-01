Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 29,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,652. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

