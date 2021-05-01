eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 295.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,956 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

