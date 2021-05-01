eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

eBay stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

