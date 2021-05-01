eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-$0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.

EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

