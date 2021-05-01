eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.79 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.