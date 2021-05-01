eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Cap of $7.12 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $687.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00473681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

